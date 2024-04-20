Sapphire Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $5,715.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.04783202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,721,470,002 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,840,579 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

