Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 6.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.71. 33,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 20,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
