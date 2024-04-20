Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

