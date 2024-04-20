Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.48 ($10.09) and traded as high as €9.86 ($10.49). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.77 ($10.39), with a volume of 1,800,272 shares traded.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.49.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

