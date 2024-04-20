Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of WVVI opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

