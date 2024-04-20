WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.47. 3,404,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,985,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

