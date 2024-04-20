Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) vs. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 3 8 4 1 2.19

Profitability

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.16%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% Brinker International 3.63% -113.41% 7.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.53 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.18 Brinker International $4.13 billion 0.48 $102.60 million $3.41 13.26

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brinker International beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

