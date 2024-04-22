Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.20. 32,745,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,829,602. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

