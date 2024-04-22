Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.11) price objective on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.89 ($3.91).

NWG stock opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.10. The firm has a market cap of £24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 564.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 281 ($3.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

