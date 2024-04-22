Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 22,469 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $143.07. 2,716,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

