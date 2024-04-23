1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 441,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

