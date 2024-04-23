Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,390.00

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,389.58 ($17.16), with a volume of 91348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($16.92).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,300.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.81 and a beta of 1.34.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,589.74%.
Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.