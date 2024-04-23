Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,390.00

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,389.58 ($17.16), with a volume of 91348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($16.92).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,300.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,589.74%.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($15.77), for a total transaction of £51,080 ($63,092.89). Company insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

