Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$86.38. 495,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.69. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$88.27. The firm has a market cap of C$43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

