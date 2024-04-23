Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

