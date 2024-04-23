Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

