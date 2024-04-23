AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £105 ($129.69) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.
AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($132.16) to GBX 9,900 ($122.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($135.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($154.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £116.86 ($144.34).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
