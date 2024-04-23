Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.
Avidbank Price Performance
Shares of AVBH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
About Avidbank
