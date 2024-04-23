Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.