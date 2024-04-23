Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $27.98 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $27.98 or 0.00042309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $294.64 million and $9.71 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

