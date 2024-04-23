Dymension Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00006005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $582.80 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 4.00003151 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,523,521.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

