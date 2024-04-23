F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Purchases $33,700.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

