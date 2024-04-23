First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Community Bankshares
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.