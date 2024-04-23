Foundry Partners LLC Sells 315,992 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,992 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPM. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.