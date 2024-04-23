Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 5,353,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

