Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.90

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 256866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. Hercules Capital's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile



Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

