HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.