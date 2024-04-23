Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 345,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 132,510 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 636,057 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

