Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 369,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 133,565 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $36.84.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
