Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 369,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 133,565 shares.The stock last traded at $37.54 and had previously closed at $36.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 838,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 795,848 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.