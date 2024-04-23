Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.70 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,537 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $92,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,577 shares of company stock worth $6,471,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

