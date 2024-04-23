Jennison Associates LLC Sells 160,052 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $117,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,314,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

