JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,871. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

