K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.98.

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

