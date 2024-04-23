KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,298.05

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1,298.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.73 or 0.99979662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008749 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00102357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02319407 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,066.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

