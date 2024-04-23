Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 542.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 319,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 127,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

