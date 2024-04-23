Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 554.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 353.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $33.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.03 and a 52 week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.