Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.