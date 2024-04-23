Loop Capital Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $1.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.59% from the stock’s previous close.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 2,402,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 152,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

