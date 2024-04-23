Monument Capital Management Takes $213,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $868.07 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $944.64 and a 200 day moving average of $804.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

