NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,737.91 or 1.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

