PDS Planning Inc Has $406,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after buying an additional 649,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,811,459 shares of company stock worth $942,634,782 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

