QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $936.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.