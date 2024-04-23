RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 485,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

