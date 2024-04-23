REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

FEPI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 109,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,207. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

