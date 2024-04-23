REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
FEPI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 109,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,207. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50.
