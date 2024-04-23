Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.11. 2,932,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

