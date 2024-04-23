RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 193,726 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193,726 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

PFE stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

