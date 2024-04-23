Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

