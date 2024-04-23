Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$1.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 9.5 %

CVE BCM opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.