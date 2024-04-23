Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$1.00

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 9.5 %
CVE BCM opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.