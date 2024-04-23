Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.10.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.60.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.