Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 25,380 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,012.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 655.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

