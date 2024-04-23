StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $139.44 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

